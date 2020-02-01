Suicide cases up in Sudurpaschim

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, January 31

Suicide cases in Sudurpaschim Province have been on the rise of late.

Data with the Sudurpaschim Province Police Office showed that as many as 503 people had committed suicide last year. The number stood at 499 in 2018. The number of people killing themselves was 432 in 2017.

As many as 208 people have committed suicide till date in the current fiscal. Kailali tops the district in suicide cases in the province.

The district recorded 141 suicide cases last fiscal while the number was 202 in the previous year. According to the Kailali District Police Office, 93 people took their lives till date in the district in the current fiscal.

Bajura and Baitadi have registered suicide cases of nine each, in the first six months of the current fiscal while Kanchanpur and Bajhang have registered suicide cases of 66 and 14, respectively.

Kanchanpur District Police Office DSP Dakshya Kumar Basnet attributed poverty, family strife and unequal social status for the rise of suicide cases in district under the province.

