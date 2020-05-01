Three injured in APF beating

Himalayan News Service

Nawalparasi, April 30

Three persons were injured from a beating meted out by Armed Police Force personnel in West Nawalparasi.

The injured are Purnabasi Kahar, 70, and Aklesh Gaud, 14, and Munna Gaud, 16, of Bhagatpurawan village, Palhinandan Rural Municipality.

While the septuagenarian and the 14-year-old have their arm fractured and injuries on different parts of their body from the beating, Munna has also received injuries. They are being treated at Parasi-based Prithvichandra Hospital.

Meanwhile, police clarified they had to act in self defence after they were attacked while trying to stop a liquor smuggling bid.

“It was about 9:00pm and a few people were trying to smuggle booze to India on a motorbike; when we tried to stop, they tried to attack us and we had to baton-charge them,” said APF 23 Battalion headquarters Chief SP Bharat Khaniya.

