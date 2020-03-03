TIA to halt issuing visitor pass

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 2

Tribhuvan International Airport has stopped issuing ‘visitor pass’ as a precaution to stop the coronavirus from spreading. Issuing a notice today, the airport announced it would halt issuance of such passes till further notice. TIA has also requested people not to visit the airport unless it’s necessary.

“People who want to visit the airport to see-off or receive relatives and friends are requested not to do so unless it’s very important and to compulsorily wear masks if they are at the airport,” reads the notice. The notice was issued following a direction from the government, said Devendra KC, general manager of TIA.

“The virus has been spreading across the world and World Health Organisation has identified Nepal as a high-risk country. The government has also requested all not to gather in public places for safety purposes,” KC said. “We have issued the notice since airports are usually crowded.”

On Sunday, TIA started using thermal gun for mandatory check-up of body temperature of passengers. All passengers travelling to Nepal are also being sprayed with liquid sanitiser agent at TIA.

A version of this article appears in print on March 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

