Tumlingtar inundated, three houses destroyed

Khandbari, July 28
Incessant rainfall has submerged Tumlingtar bazaar at Khandbari Municipality in Sankhuwasabha district.
As many as 100 houses were waterlogged due to incessant rainfall at Tumlingtar since yesterday. The inundation has also destroyed three houses.
Deputy Superintendent of Police at District Police Office Nawaraj Malla said the monsoon rain-triggered inundation destroyed the houses of Binod Barhakoti, Krishna Shrestha and Shumsher Magar.
It has also caused damage to houses of four others in different parts of Khandbari municipal area. The torrential rain has posed risk to houses made of mud and slate.
Tumlingtar was submerged after heavy rainfall since 2:00am.
Locals said the area was waterlogged due to lack of proper drainage system in Tumlingtar area. The inundation has hit hard business people hard.
Meanwhile, a landslide destroyed the house of Shanti Kumar Khatry, a local of Khandbari Municipality.
Barahadal battalion of the Nepali Army and the Police team took out valuables from the houses.
Police said the landslide had also damaged the houses of Bir Sundar Shrestha of Dhungebisauni and Geeta Darji and Narayan Budhathoki of ward 3 of Khandbari.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
