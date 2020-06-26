Unilever to rebrand its pioneering ‘Fair & Lovely’ skincare product

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Unilever Nepal Limited (UNL) has made an important announcement to reiterate its commitment to a more inclusive vision of beauty as it rebrands Fair & Lovely, its pioneering skincare product.

The company has decided to stop using the word ‘Fair’ in the brand name ‘Fair & Lovely’. The new name for the brand will be announced after necessary regulatory approvals, the company stated.

In early 2019, the brand’s communication moved away from benefits of fairness, whitening and skin lightening, towards glow, even tone, skin clarity and radiance which are holistic measures of healthy skin.

UNL also removed any visuals or words on Fair & Lovely’s packaging that could indicate a fairness-led transformation – including the removal of two-faced cameo showing shade transformation, as well as the shade guides.

Sanjiv Mehta, President of South Asia, Unilever said that the team is making their skincare portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty. He said, “We now announce that we will remove the word ‘Fair’ from our brand name Fair & Lovely. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals, and the pack with the revised name will be available in the market in the next few months.”

The company also noted that in addition to changes to Fair & Lovely, the rest of its skincare portfolio will also reflect the new vision of positive beauty.

