Vulture numbers up in Dailekh

Dailekh, March 16

Different species of vultures, which were gradually vanishing from Dailekh, have started making their comeback in the district.

The presence of red-headed vulture, slender-billed vulture and vultures of smaller species has increased in the district. Their major habitat is the mid-hilly region. But the use of diclofenac, an anti-inflammatory drug to treat animals, is a grave threat to the vulture as this drug is highly poisonous for this bird.

If a vulture feeds on the carcass of animals treated with diclofenac, it is highly likely to suffer kidney failure and other health complications thereafter, facing death ultimately, said District Livestock Service Office Chief Kapil Upadhyay.

A vulture can fly up to 300 kilometres during one flight.

According to Bird Conservation Nepal, vultures do build nests in 13 species of trees, including simal (bombax ceiba), saal (shorea robusta) and salla (pinus wallichiana).

Dullu and Dailekh municipalities and Mahabu Rural Municipality have large areas covered with simal and salla trees and this may be the reason behind the growing presence of vultures here. However, the local governments seem less concerned about the conservation of vultures.

