Woman files case against CM Rai

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 28

Balika Khadka Rai, a former CPN-UML cadre who hails from Dolakha district, today filed a partition of property case against Chief Minister of Province 1 Sherdhan Rai claiming that Rai was her husband.

Registrar of Kathmandu District Court Ananda Shrestha said Balika Khadka Rai filed a case against Province 1 Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai demanding her share in his property.

If Chief Minister Rai accepts her as his wife, the court will consider the partition of property case and if he does not accept her as his wife, then the court will have to decide on whether or not they are a couple,” Shrestha said.

Talking to The Himalayan Times Chief Minister Rai said he was surprised that plaintiff Balika Khadka had filed partition of property case against him.

“I don’t know Balika Khadka and I have never talked to her,” Rai claimed.

He added that his opponents had been using her for the last five years to malign his image in an attempt to sabotage his political career. Rai was appointed CM on 9 February 2018.

A version of this article appears in print on February 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

