World Environment Day today

KATHMANDU: The world is observing Environment Day on June 5 to celebrate the environment that we live in and to spread awareness for its conservation. Nepal usually marked the day by organising various programmes across the country, however, due to the coronavirus contagion this year, no programmes have been organised owing to the nationwide lockdown.
The Day is marked on June 5 every year since 1974. Colombia has been designated the global host of World Environment Day 2020.
The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is Bio Diversity – a concern that is both urgent and existential – with the call ” This World Environment Day, learn how all living things on Earth are connected in the web of life and how we can act #ForNature.”
Recent events, from bushfires in Brazil, the United States, and Australia to locust infestations across East Africa – and now, a global disease pandemic – demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which they exist.
Global biodiversity is very relevant in Nepali context, more so with continuous exploitation of Chure region for gravel mining, sand, timber and other raw materials.
The entire region is under threat due to gradual surge in the mining of sand, gravel and limestone not to mention haphazard and poorly engineered construction of infrastructure such as dams and embankments along the local streams.
Deforestation and environmental degradation have already increased the amount of sediment flowing through the Chure region via intermittent streams.
Lack of national action plan to facilitate implementation of coordinated land-use planning has resulted in haphazard urban development and settlement across flood prone areas in Tarai. This in turn has led to increased exposure of infrastructure and communities to floods.
Furthermore, there is risk of destroying the natural habitat of many wild species with the government’s plan felling of 700,000 trees to commence construction activities at Nijgadh International Airport, a national pride project.
VIDEO: How nature can protect us from Pandemics:
