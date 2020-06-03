Yet another quarantine death reported, woman passed away in Dadeldhura quarantine Wednesday morning

DADELDHURA: A 28-year-old woman that had been staying in a quarantine facility in Ganyapdhura Rural Municipality-2, passed away on Wednesday morning.
The woman along with her family had returned from India via Gauriphanta border point in Dhangadhi, four days ago.
The deceased, her husband and two children (3-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter), had been placed in quarantine at the Asigram Basic School in Raunkot, informed District Police Office, Dadeldhura. They are the locals of Badal in the same Rural Municipality.
After the incident, a team of health workers from Dadeldhura District Hospital and police personnel have been deployed to the site for the collection of swab specimen for PCR testing, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dadhiram Neupane, at Dadeldhura DPO.
There have been many reports of people passing away at coronavirus containment quarantine centres of late.
Only yesterday, death of a 22-year-old woman in a quarantine facility in Baitadi district was reported.
