Floodlit cricket series starts in Dhangadhi

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: The first day/night or floodlit cricket series of the country has started in Dhangadhi of Kailali district from Saturday.

The cricket series organised by Shikhar Youth Club, Dhangadhi is being played at the cricket ground in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-13. According to Annat Bohara, chair of the organising club, the day-night series was organised to study the feasibility of the format in Under-16 tournament.

In Saturday’s inaugural match, Shikhar warriors defeated Shikhar Lions with 31 runs.

Shikhar Warriors posted 81 runs at the loss of four wickets in the full 10 overs. Captain Mohit Bohara top-scored 30 runs while Rohan Bhatta added 25 runs for the warriors.

The Lions, in turn, kept losing wickets under impressive bowling of Kiran Bohara while chasing the score.

Opening batsman Bibek Joshi was sent back to the pavillion with a golden duck, putting the Lions under pressure from the start.

With the fall of the opening batsman, Captain Laxman Bhatta tried to stabilise the underpressure team.

However, the team could not recover after losing Bhatta.

