Liverpool move closer to title with 4-0 win over Palace

Liverpool were back at their lethal best to beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield on Wednesday, moving within two points of securing the Premier League title.
The victory, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane, ensured Juergen Klopp’s side could be crowned champions on Thursday if second-placed Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea.
Should Pep Guardiola’s side win at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool could finish the job with a victory in their next game, against defending champions City, on July 2.
“We’ve worked hard for this over the past few years and as a squad this is what we’ve dreamed of. We’re in a good position so hopefully we’ll be able to get across the line pretty soon,” said right back Alexander-Arnold, whose superb free kick broke the deadlock.
It was such a dominant performance from Klopp’s side, who had been held to a 0-0 draw by Everton on Sunday, that Palace did not have a single touch in Liverpool‘s penalty area — the first time that has occurred in the Premier League since Opta began collating such stats in 2008.
After the Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was played in front of the empty stadium, Roy Hodgson’s Palace suffered an early blow when Wilfried Zaha limped off injured in the 15th minute.
Alexander-Arnold fired Liverpool ahead in the 23rd minute with a perfectly-executed curling free kick into the top corner.
Salah doubled the advantage, a minute before the interval, chesting down a cross-field pass from Fabinho before skipping goalwards and slotting home.
Brazilian Fabinho made it 3-0 with a thundering drive from 25 metres out before Mane added the fourth, finishing off a classic break from Liverpool‘s front three.
Mane started the move, slipping the ball inside to Roberto Firmino who found Salah on the right, the Egyptian delivering a perfect pass to the on-running Mane who confidently drove home.
Liverpool have 86 points from 31 games with City 23 points behind ahead of their trip to Chelsea.
There are news reports about dangerous Chinese activities in Mount Everest region, capturing of 33 hectares of Nepali land by China in Humla, Rasuwa, Sankhuwasabha and Sindhupalchowk districts, capturing of Rui village in Gorkha: NC leader Bimalendra Kumar Nidhi KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 While the Prim Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic scored his first goal of the season to give his side a 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, averting a second successive draw which would have further dented the champions' La Liga title defence. Barca had slipped off the top of the tab Read More...
LONDON: West Ham United's hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a cruel blow as an own goal by midfielder Tomas Soucek and Harry Kane's first goal since December condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. The visitors were fortunate just before halftime when VAR ru Read More...
Kathmandu, June 23 Lawmakers have urged the government to expand the scale of polymerase chain reaction tests for COVID-19 across the country with special focus on vulnerable groups. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House of Representatives today, lawmakers also called on the governme Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 The Supreme Court has issued an interim order, asking the government not to implement a provision of National Testing Guidelines for COVID-19 that allows people to leave quarantines after 14 days without undergoing polymerase chain reaction test if they are asymptomatic. A d Read More...
Kathmandu, June 23 The number of people using contraceptives has dropped nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic began in the country in January. With repeated extensions of the lockdown, the rate of contraceptive use has been falling. Modern methods of family planning include male an Read More...
Kathmandu, June 23 The United Nations Country Team in Nepal together with more than 30 national and international organisations today collectively launched #SpreadLove Campaign, calling for an end to stigma and discrimination against people amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. It Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 Though the government has introduced different measures that are intended to provide relief to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the plight of the medial industry — which is among the most-hit sectors today — has been overlooked. Sadly, the government is not Read More...