National Kick Boxing

KATHMANDU: Lalitpur District Kick Boxing Association is organising the Bir Ganeshman Singh Memorial third National Open Kick Boxing Tournament from January 16-18 in Chapagaon.

Around 200 players from 12 teams are expected to take part in the tournament, informed the organisers at a press meet on Thursday.

The tournament features 11 categories — six men’s and five women’s. Top three fighters in all weight categories will receive Rs 30,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively, while the best fighters in both sections will get Rs 25,000 each.

The top two teams will earn Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively, informed Lalitpur District Kick Boxing Association President Binod Maharjan.

Patron of the Lalitpur District Kick Boxing Association and former Treasurer of National Sports Council Min Krishna Maharjan said the tournament would be much bigger and better than the previous edition.

