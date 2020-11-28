Sports activities resume in Pokhara after eight months

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KASKI: Sports activities including practice and training sessions at the Pokhara Stadium have resumed following a halt of almost eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resumption of training sessions is in line with the government’s direction to resume sports activities at the stadium, said the District Sports Development Committee.

Athletes and coaches have started visiting the stadium for practice and training of sports like football, volleyball, badminton, basketball, cricket, tennis, boxing and karate, said the Committee’s Chief Prakash Baral.

The Committee has urged all sports associations, athletes and coaches to follow health guidelines for the practice and training sessions. Likewise, fitness centres and futsal grounds in Pokhara have resumed as well.

