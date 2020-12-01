KATHMANDU: Star legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been hospitalised on Monday, three days after being tested positive for coronavirus infection. The Nepali international cricketer complained of problems in respiration and was taken to HAMS Hospital.
Lamichhane, who returned to Nepal after the Indian Premier League was over in the UAE earlier this month, tested positive in a test carried out by the Cricket Association of Nepal ahead of the national team training camp.
After taking part in the national team camp for two weeks, Lamichhane was scheduled to leave for Australia to participate in the Big Bash League next month. National team skipper Gyanendra Malla along with vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee, Basant Regmi and Rohit Kumar Poudel had also tested positive but all of them have already recovered from the virus.
A version of this article appears in print on December 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
