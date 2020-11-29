Afghanistan car bombing kills at least 30 security force personnel

KABUL: A car bombing in the Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday, officials said, and casualties could increase given the intensity and location of the blast.
Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of the provincial hospital in Ghazni, said 30 bodies and 24 injured people had been transported there. “All of the victims are security personnel,” he said.
The blast targeted a compound of the public protection force, a wing of the Afghan security forces, local officials said. It damaged civilian residences around the compound, and there could be more casualties from there, they said.
Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that there had been a car bomb blast but did not provide further information on the target or possible casualties.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, when contacted by Reuters, did not confirm or deny responsibility.
Afghanistan has seen a spate of car bombings over the last few months, despite peace talks being under way between negotiation teams of the insurgent Taliban and the government in the Qatari capital of Doha.
Violence in the country, at war for two decades, remains unacceptably high, foreign governments and institutions say, calling for an immediate ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban.
Another bombing on Sunday, in the eastern province of Zabul, targeting a top provincial official, killed at least one person and injured 23, said Gul Islam Syaal, the spokesman for the province’s governor.
Haji Ata Jan Haqbayan, head of the provincial council of Zabul, suffered minor injuries in the attack on his convoy.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on Haqbayan, an outspoken critic of the Taliban.
Feature Image: File
GAIGHAT: A teenage boy died after he was hit by a tractor in Triyuga Municipality-15 of Udayapur district on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Hikmat Nepali (16), local resident of Huwas Dahar. The tractor (Sa 1 Ta 5797) belonging to Pabitra Construction hit Nepali who was di Read More...
KATHMANDU: Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli presented his report amid the party's secretariat meeting held on Saturday. The written report was put forward by PM Oli today in response to the 19-page political report earlier presented by the party's ot Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu Valley registers 645 new cases on Saturday Till date, 1,719,828 tests through Read More...
SYDNEY: Indian players will lose 20 percent of their match fees for taking more than the allotted time for bowling their overs in the first one-day international against hosts Australia in Sydney, the International Cricket Council said on Saturday. Virat Kohli's men were found one over short of t Read More...
SRINAGAR: Thousands of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir voted Saturday amid tight security and freezing cold temperatures in the first phase of local elections, the first since New Delhi revoked the disputed region’s semiautonomous status. Nearly 6 million people across the region’ Read More...
KASKI: Sports activities including practice and training sessions at the Pokhara Stadium have resumed following a halt of almost eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Resumption of training sessions is in line with the government's direction to resume sports activities at the stadium, said t Read More...
NEW DELHI: Thousands of farmers in and around the Indian capital on Saturday pressed on with their protest against agricultural legislation they said could devastate crop prices, while the government sought talks with their leaders. Some protesters burned an effigy of Prime Minister Modi Read More...
MANCHESTER: Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City hammered Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday -- the fourth straight time Pep Guardiola's side have beaten the Clarets at home by that scoreline. City had netted just 10 goals in their open Read More...