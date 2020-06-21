KATHMANDU: Indian minister for roads and transport V.K Singh said on Saturday that China lost at least 40 soldiers in a clash with India at their disputed border last week. Singh was also India’s Chief of Army Staff from 31 March 2010 – 31 May 2012.
On the other hand, Chinese authorities have not revealed anything about, or even as much as made a comment on losses in the hand-to-hand combat that took place in Galwan Valley which is a heavily disputed area.
In an interview to TV News24, Singh was heard saying that there would have been at least double the casualties on the Chinese side if 20 were martyred on the Indian side.
As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed as a violent clash ensued between the Indian and Chinese troops at the contested area. The Indian Army had confirmed on Tuesday that 20 of it’s soldiers lost their lives in clashes with Chinese troops.
Read Also: 20 Indian soldiers killed as Indian-Chinese troops clash in Galwan area
However, Singh did offer any evidence or proof to substantiate his claims and said that the Chinese have never accepted any war casualties including in the 1962 war.
He further stated that the some Chinese soldiers that had crossed over to the Indian territory after the bloody dispute had been handed over.
India and China went into a war in 1962 that has led to occasional small-big ‘quarrels’.
GAURIPHANTA: An Indo-Nepal border security meeting was held in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh state of India, on Saturday. The meeting held between officials of the two nations to discuss management of coordinated movement of people through the border checkpoints, in the wake of CO Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS member Jin has been crowned the as the person with 'The World's Most Perfect Male Face'. The idol was given the title by the Dutch visual arts team Sluis Painting. According to Koreaboo, Jin had been shortlisted for 'The World’s Most Perfect Male Face' on June 10, and was crow Read More...
Bayern earn club record 15th straight win Lewandowski scores twice to take tally to 33 BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday to secure a record 15th win in a row and the Pole became the first foreign player to score 33 goal Read More...
Pepe opens the scoring with splendid curled shot Brighton equalise through Dunk Maupay earns Brighton all three points in stoppage time Arsenal lose keeper Leno through injury Arsenal slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 Premier League defeat at relegation-threatened Brighton & Hove Albi Read More...
Both NAC and Himalaya Airlines had revised their flight schedules over air fare Kathmandu, June 20 Under the government’s repatriation flights, a total of 1,186 Nepalis arrived today — the highest number in a single day since the government started repatriating stranded citizens last week. Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 The Investment Board Nepal (IBN) has approved foreign direct investment worth Rs 185.43 billion for seven different projects that are in the pipeline. The 44th meeting of the IBN on Friday, which was led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also the chief of the board, ga Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to make foreign women married to Nepali men eligible for naturalised citizenship on the basis of matrimonial relations only after seven years. The main opposition Nepali Congress and the Janata S Read More...
Three killed, and three more seriously injured Police say not treating it as terrorism 25-year-old man from Reading arrested PM Johnson sends condolences after "appalling incident" READING: Three people were killed and another three seriously injured when a man went on a stabbing s Read More...