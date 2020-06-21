THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Indian minister for roads and transport V.K Singh said on Saturday that China lost at least 40 soldiers in a clash with India at their disputed border last week. Singh was also India’s Chief of Army Staff from 31 March 2010 – 31 May 2012.

On the other hand, Chinese authorities have not revealed anything about, or even as much as made a comment on losses in the hand-to-hand combat that took place in Galwan Valley which is a heavily disputed area.

In an interview to TV News24, Singh was heard saying that there would have been at least double the casualties on the Chinese side if 20 were martyred on the Indian side.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed as a violent clash ensued between the Indian and Chinese troops at the contested area. The Indian Army had confirmed on Tuesday that 20 of it’s soldiers lost their lives in clashes with Chinese troops.

Read Also: 20 Indian soldiers killed as Indian-Chinese troops clash in Galwan area

However, Singh did offer any evidence or proof to substantiate his claims and said that the Chinese have never accepted any war casualties including in the 1962 war.

He further stated that the some Chinese soldiers that had crossed over to the Indian territory after the bloody dispute had been handed over.

India and China went into a war in 1962 that has led to occasional small-big ‘quarrels’.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook