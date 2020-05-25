Thousands without power in Western Australia after once in a decade storm

MELBOURNE: Wild weather downed trees and left tens of thousands of people without power in Western Australia, as emergency services began cleaning up in Perth on Monday after some of the worst weather in a decade.
Wind speeds of up to 132 km/hour (82 mph) were registered at Cape Leeuwin, one of the state’s most south-westerly points early on Monday, the strongest May gusts in 15 years, according to the Australia Broadcasting Corp.
“Some wild weather has affected large parts of WA, causing widespread damage and large scale power outages. Please listen to the advice of emergency services and stay safe everyone,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on social media.
Around 50,000 customers were without power on Monday due to storm-related outages, utility Western Power said, as the remnants of Cyclone Mangga hit a cold front and brought squalling rain and emergency level storm warnings to the south of the state.
“New damage from the windborne debris has meant the overall number of impacted homes and businesses remains high,” it said on Twitter.
More than 390 calls for assistance were made to the state’s emergency services since Sunday, mostly from the Perth metropolitan area, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services Chief Superintendent Danny Mosconi told ABC Radio.
Pilbara Ports Authority said port operations in the Pilbara had not been affected, but elevated swell led to some minor shipping schedule changes at the Port of Dampier, which is used by Rio Tinto.
The biggest oil and gas operators in WA, Chevron Corp , Woodside Petroleum and Santos, said there was no impact on their operations in the minerals-rich state.
BHP Group said their was no major impact to its operations. Rio Tinto Ltd declined to comment.
KATHMANDU: Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, today, taking the nationwide tally to 603. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Biratnagar, Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Bhair Read More...
Kathmandu, May 23 Nepali Army’s Summary General Court has found five army personnel, including three high-level officers guilty of offence related to assets, discipline and conduct. Colonel Bhupalman Adhikari and Lieutenant Colonel Dev Bahadur Chhetri have been found guilty of financial irre Read More...
Bara, May 23 One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Bara today, pushing the total COVID-19 cases in the district to 12. The new COVID-19 patient is a 37-year-old woman of Karaiyamai Rural Municipality, wife of a local journalist, who was confirmed positive for the virus on Monday. Read More...
Kathmandu, May 23 The construction equipment to build the much-talked about Nagdhunga-Naubise tunnel has started arriving at the Birgunj customs office. According to the Nagdhunga-Naubise tunnel project, most of the equipment have arrived at the Kolkata port in India and some have already been Read More...
Kathmandu, May 23 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) is preparing to introduce the new Agriculture Act for the betterment of the sector. Till date, the agriculture sector of the country is being regulated by the National Agriculture Policy 2006, hence, the ministry h Read More...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticized China's proposal to enact a Read More...
STERLING: President Donald Trump played golf Saturday for the first time since he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency more than two months ago, leading to the shutdown of much of American society. His return to the course was the latest sign that he wants the country back to p Read More...
NEW YORK: Claims promoted by the Trump administration that the global coronavirus pandemic originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese city are a "pure fabrication," the institute's director said. Wang Yanyi was quoted by state media Sunday as saying the institute did not Read More...