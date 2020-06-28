Bullion price steady in domestic market

KATHMANDU, JUNE 27
Bullion price remained steady in the trading week between June 21 and 26.
According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 90,600 per tola on Sunday and on Monday gold price increased by Rs 400 a tola to settle at Rs 91,000 per tola — a new all-time high.
On Tuesday, gold price declined by Rs 400 a tola to reach Rs 90,600 per tola. However, the next day the price of yellow metal surged by Rs 500 a tola to Rs 91,100 per tola and remained constant on Thursday.
On Friday, gold price declined by Rs 500 a tola to close the trading week at Rs 90,600 per tola — the same rate as the opening rate for the week.
However, gold price surged by Rs 1,600 a tola week-onweek compared to the closing rate of Rs 89,900 per tola in the previous trading week.
In the week, silver price also remained steady.
As per FeNeGoSiDA, silver was priced at Rs 940 a tola on Sunday and reached Rs 950 per tola as it increased by Rs 10 a tola on Monday. On Tuesday, silver price declined by Rs 10 per tola to Rs 940 a tola. Its price went up by five rupees per tola to reach Rs 945 a tola on Wednesday. Silver price declined by Rs 10 per tola on Thursday to Rs 935 a tola.
However, on Friday, silver price rose by five rupees per tola to close the trading week at Rs 940 a tola — the same rate as opening rate for the week.
Silver price, however, increased by Rs 10 per tola in this trading week compared to the closing rate of Rs 930 a tola in the previous week.
In the international markets, gold price steadied on Friday en route to a third straight weekly gain as a spike in coronavirus cases dashed hopes of a quick economic recovery, Reuters reported. With this, physical gold discounts widened in China and India in the week as a surge in coronavirus infections restricted buying, while the reopening of retail outlets in Singapore saw a slight pick up in demand for the precious metal.
According to Reuters, Indian dealers were offering a discount of up to $18 an ounce over official domestic prices this week, from last week’s $13.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
GLASGOW: A man stabbed six people including a policeman in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before he was shot dead by police. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by the emergency services after the incident at a city centre hotel. Armed po Read More...
KATHMANDU Chris Adler, former drummer of heavy metal band Lamb of God, has teamed up with Girish Pradhan of the popular band from Sikkim, India Girish and The Chronicles, to form a new project called 'Firstborne'. They have launched their first EP. Firstborne, comprising Adler on drums, Pr Read More...
RANJHA: A branch manager of the state-run Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) has been arrested on the charge of approving loan based on forged government documents, in Banke district. Manager of RBB, Tribhuvan Chowk branch was arrested on Friday. He was arrested in connection with the investigation o Read More...
WASHINGTON: Up to three planets - potentially rocky like Earth - have been spotted around a star located relatively near our solar system - a planetary system offering astronomers intriguing possibilities in the search for signs of extraterrestrial life. The planets orbit Gliese 887, a so-cal Read More...
At least 9,828,644 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 493,611 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World H Read More...
AUSTIN: Reversing course, two of America's largest states reinstated some coronavirus restrictions in the nation's biggest retreat yet, as the daily number of confirmed infections in the U.S. surged Friday to an all-time high of 45,300. In Asia, a large increase pushed India's cumulative cases ov Read More...
WASHINGTON: Scientists have figured out how the subsurface ocean on Jupiter's moon Europa may have formed and determined that this vast expanse of water may have been able to support microbial life in the past. Europa, with an ocean hidden beneath a thick shell of ice, long has been viewed as a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has continued on the third day, today. It has been learnt that the meeting has been discussing Nepal's border issues and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact. Prevention, control and treatment of Read More...