TikTok announces K-pop lineup for its live concert

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Here is a reason for K-pop fans to cheer as the lockdown continues worldwide. TikTok’s upcoming live concert — ‘TikTok Stage Live from Seoul’ — has just announced its lineup of performing artistes.

According to Allkpop, top K-Pop idol groups including Apink, Monsta X, iKON, Oh My Girl, and AKMU as well as rising stars K.A.R.D, Kang Daniel, CIX, and CRAVITY will be performing for the first ever ‘TikTok Stage Live from Seoul’, taking place on May 25 at 5:00 pm KST.

The event will be live-streamed globally via the TikTok channel @TikTok_Stage, and viewers will get the opportunity to participate in donating toward COVID-19 relief.

