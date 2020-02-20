Audio-Tape controversy: PAC directs action against Mishra, Upadhyay for defaming lawmakers

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives has initiated action against Bijay Prakash Mishra and Prabhat Kishor Upadhyaya for maligning the names of the Committee’s lawmakers in the Baskota controversy.

Saying that the PAC members have been defamed in the controversy, the Committee wrote a letter to the Cyber Crime Bureau of Nepal Police to charge Mishra and Upadhyay with cybercrime.

The PAC members have accused Mishra for putting their reputation at stake by giving an interview to an online media while Upadhyay has been accused of posting demeaning content on Facebook targeting the lawmakers.

Earlier today, the committee had demanded that the government halt the process of procuring the security printing press following today’s controversy involving the Communication Minister bargaining for commission on its purchase.

Minister Baskota has already tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister.

