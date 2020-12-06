Coronavirus infections increase by 484 in Kathmandu Valley on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported as many as 484 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday.

Of the total 1,096 new cases in the country, Kathmandu reported 351 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 74 and 59 infections respectively.

187 of those newly infected in the valley are females while 297 are males.

Currently, there are 5,356 active infections in Kathmandu. The number of similar cases in Lalitpur is 1,089 and that in Bhaktapur is 465. The total number of active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 13,582.

So far, 407 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Kathmandu, 95 in Bhaktapur, and 122 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death toll has advanced to 1,594.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Kaski, Morang and Jhapa have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang and Dolpa are the only two districts with zero live infections at present.

