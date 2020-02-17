Drive to clean Bagmati ahead of Mahashivaratri

Rastrya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 16

The 353rd week of Bagmati Cleaning Campaign saw the cleaning of Aryaghat, Suryaghat, Ram Mandir and other areas on the premises of Pashupatinath temple.

The event was held as part of preparation for upcoming Mahashivaratri festival. More than 300 people from 18 different organisations took part in the campaign yesterday, according to a member of the Bagmati Civilisation Integrated Development Committee.

Executive Director Dr Ghanashyam Khatiwada of Pashupati Area Development Trust also participated in the event. PADT and other organisations have been working to clean Pashupati area for the past one week. Cleaning drive above Guheswari area was also focused on making the water in the Bagmati River clean.

Meanwhile, a special function was marked to observe the sixth year of the cleaning of the Rudramati River.

Addressing the programme, former prime minister and NCP leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, former minister and NC leader Gagan Thapa and other lead campaigners stressed on the role of the locals to clean the rivers in the valley. Yesterday was also the 152nd week of the cleaning of the Manohara River and 132nd week of the cleaning of the Ring Road west section.

A version of this article appears in print on February 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

