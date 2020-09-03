THT Online

Kathmandu: The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to nominate its vice-chair Bam Dev Gautam to the National Assembly today.

Another NA membership hopeful Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada is probably disappointed with the ruling party’s decision as his ministerial term is likely to come to an end with this decision – unless a drastic development unfolds.

As senior-leader Gautam will now be inducted as a NA member upon the President’s endorsement, it is likely that Minister Khatriwada will lose his berth in the Council of Ministers in the coming days.

Khatiwada, who was inducted as a member of upper house of the parliament on recommendation of the government, fulfilled his two year term on March 3. He had tendered his resignation on the same date.

Less than 24 hours resigning from his post on completion of his tenure, he was reappointed the Minister of Finance with continued responsibility of Ministry of Communication and Information Technology by the goverment.

As per the constitution, the government can appoint a person outside of the parliament as a minister given that the appointee is inducted to the parliament within a period of six months.

The finance minister, who was reappointed on March 4, as such, is close to his second-term completion date.

