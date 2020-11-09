Kathmandu valley logs 1,428 additional Covid-19 cases on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,428 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday.

Of the total infections, 630 are females and 798 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,136 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 201 and 91 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 15,982 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,259 and 1,143 respectively.

Meanwhile, 18 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,126 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 197,024 with 2,571 new cases.

