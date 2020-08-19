Kathmandu Valley records 159 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has reported 159 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday.
Of the total cases, 134 were detected in Kathmandu alone — the district with the highest number of total as well as active cases till date in Nepal. Among the newly infected in Kathmandu, 89 are males while 45 are females, stated the Ministry of Health in its regular press briefing.
Seventeen infections surfaced in Lalitpur in the last 24 hours, of which 10 are males and seven are females. Similarly, eight Covid-19 cases were reported in Bhaktapur — of them six are males and two are females.
Meanwhile, 681 new cases have been recorded in the country today taking the nationwide-tally to 28,938.
