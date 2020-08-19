Nepal reports 681 additional Covid-19 cases today; nationwide-tally stands at 28,938

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 681 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 28,938.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,522 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.
Among the new cases, 159 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the disease, 120 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 17,700.
As of today, there are 11,118 active cases of infection in the country while 13,571 people are under quarantine.
At present, four districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, and Humla. Meanwhile, five districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.
Six more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 120.
On Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 28,257 with 1,016 new recorded cases. This was the first time that number of reported single-day coronavirus cases crossed 1,000 in Nepal.
