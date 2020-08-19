Nepal logs six Covid-19 fatalities today; death-toll advances to 120

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Six more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Wednesday.

Two males, one each from Kathmandu and Bardiya, have lost their lives to Covid-19.

Similarly, four females — one each from Bhaktapur, Morang, Chitwan and Sunsari districts — have died from the highly contagious infection.

With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 120, wherein seven deaths were confirmed on Tuesday.

