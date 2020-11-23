Kathmandu valley reports 1,007 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 1,007 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday.

Of the new cases, 454 are females and 553 are males.

As many as 779 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 143 and 85 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 8,667 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,498 and 628 respectively.

Meanwhile, 16 more Covid-related fatalities have taken the total death toll in the country to 1,337.

The nationwide infection count advanced to 222,288 with 1,980 new cases today.

