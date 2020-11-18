Kathmandu valley reports 1,038 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,038 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday.

Of the total infections, 403 are females and 635 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 822 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 168 and 48 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 12,572 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,056 and 1,062 respectively.

Meanwhile, 12 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll in the country to 1,259.

Today, the nationwide infection count advanced to 212,917 with 1,442 new cases.

