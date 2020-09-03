Over 400 infections reported in Kathmandu valley yet again on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Over 400 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Kathmandu valley on Thursday.
As per the Health Ministry, 445 cases surfaced cumulatively in the three districts of the valley, of which, 357 were registered in Kathmandu alone.
Likewise, 46 new infections were detected in Lalitpur while the number of the same in Bhakapur was 42.
On Tuesday 481 fresh cases of coronavirus infection- record-high in terms of number of cases reported on a single day – were reported.
ALSO READ: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally moves to 42,877 with 1228 new cases on Thursday
Kathmandu valley currently has over 5000 active cases of coronavirus infection.
Kathmandu still remains the district with most number of live Covid-19 cases in the country. Lalitpur and Kathmandu along with Morang, Sunsari Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.
Likewise, six districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Mustang, and Tapelejung — have zero active infections.
Owing to a steady increase in number of reported cases in the valley, the district administration authorities of the three districts on Wednesday extended the term of prohibitory order till September 9.
Likewise, six deaths were registered today with which the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 257.
