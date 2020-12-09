14 more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,651

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Fourteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,651.

Meanwhile, 1,056 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 244,433.

More than 68 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 1.5 million people​ have lost their lives.

On Tuesday, twenty-three individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.

