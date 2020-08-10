365 houses in Kailali inundated; Karnali River crosses limit

DHANGADHI: The incessant rain that occurred since Sunday evening has inundated as many as 365 houses in Kailali district, of which more than 250 houses are inundated in Dhangadhi sub-metropolis alone.
Water level in rivers such as Mohana, Khutiya, Shivaganga, Kada, Patharaiya has increased inducing flood, and making its way in to the villages.
Deputy Mayor of Dhangadhi Sushila Mishra said that the river making way into villages has become problematic as floodwater cannot be drained out.
40 houses in Sohanaphata, 52 in Kadadhik, and 25 in Krishnanagar of Bhajani Municipality-8, have been displaced by the flood.
Meanwhile, Chair of Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis-8, Narayan Prasad Baral, shared that the families affected by the flood and inundation have been provided with food at Three-star School.
Currently, the water level in Karnali level has reached 10.10 metres, crossing the limit of 10 metres, informed Chief of Chisapani Area Police Office, Inspector Dirgha Bahadur Bogati. He has requested the nearby residents to remain alert.
