Birgunj Metropolitan tightens security after newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: The security of the Birgunj Metropolitan has been further tightened after three new positive cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in the city earlier today, taking Nepal’s coronavirus count to double digits for the first time.

In an attempt to combat the possible spread of the coronavirus contagion, security forces have sealed the Chhapkaiya area, along with the mosque, amid the government imposed nationwide lockdown.

The three Indian nationals who tested positive for the infection are aged 37, 55 and 44 years. According to the locals, the Indian nationals — two reportedly from Uttar Pradesh and one from Delhi — had been in Birgunj for 13 days.

After sealing the area, police have requested for travel history details from the patients to perform contact tracing in a bid to track other potential cases of COVID-19 .

