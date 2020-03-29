COVID-19 patient accuses doctors of denying him treatment

Tekendra Deuba

Dhangadi, March 28

Doctors in Dhangadi-based Seti Provincial Hospital have been accused of abandoning a patient, who has tested positive for coronavirus recently.

A resident of Dhangadi, who returned from abroad a week ago and has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital for the past four days, said no health worker had come to tend to him since last evening after he tested positive for the disease.

“No doctor or health worker have come to see me since last evening. I have been drinking water by boiling it in a kettle brought by my family but, I have got nothing to eat,” the patient told The Himalayan Times over phone.

“Though I am suffering from COVID-19, my health is normal and I want to live. I request doctors to save my life,” he said.

The patient has eight members in his family including his wife and a daughter, parents, a younger brother, sister-in-law and a niece.

Last night, after it was confirmed that he had contracted the virus, police had reached his home in Hasanpur to fetch his family in order to keep them in quarantine.

But as the ambulance driver refused to take the family saying that he didn’t have personal protective equipment for his safety, the police returned empty-handed.

The family members have been placed in isolation from today.

