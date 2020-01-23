Gandaki PA member Deepak Manange arrested for misbehaviour

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Gandaki Provincial Assembly (PA) member Rajiv Gurung, also known as Deepak Manange, was arrested from a hotel in Pokhara today afternoon.

Police personnel in civvies arrested Manange, a Nepal Communist Party (NCP) provincial lawmaker, from Hotel Paradise at around 3:30 pm. District Court, Kaski had issued a warrant today itself for his arrest.

All Nepal Football Association Kaski Chairperson Milan Gurung had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the PA member, on Wednesday. According to Gurung, he was verbally abused and beaten ahead of the inauguration of Chief Minister Cup Football Tournament in Pokhara, on Tuesday.

Chief at Kaski District Police Office (DPO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Daan Bahadur Karki has confirmed that Manange is under police custody at the DPO. Police have also informed the Speaker of Gandaki Province, Netra Nath Adhikari, about the PA member’s arrest as the winter session of the provincial assembly is underway.

In accordance to Article 118 of the Criminal Code-2074 BS, the court may handover a prison sentence of one year or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both to the accused, depending on the gravity of offence, if convicted.

