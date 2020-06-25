POKHARA: Gandaki Province has reported yet another Covid-19 related death, the province’s second, on Wednesday night.
The 55-year-old male from Sirubari in Syangja district undergoing treatment at the Western Regional Hospital, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, passed away at 11:35 pm yesterday.
He was admitted to the hospital on being diagnosed with coronavirus-infection on June 22. He had underlying health conditions including Pneumonia and Diabetes, informed Dr Arjun Acharya, Director at the hospital.
A 58-year-old man from Waling Municipality-3 in Syangja district died from the respiratory disease on June 7.
READ ALSO: Gandaki province reports first coronavirus death, Nepal’s 14th
With 11 new cases recorded on Thursday morning, the Covid-19 case-tally in the province has reached 753, Gandaki Health Directorate informed.
Among the infected today, six are from Myagdi, one from Syangja, two from Baglung, and two from Nawalpur.
