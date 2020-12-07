Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1014 new cases, 1628 recoveries and 20 fatalities recorded on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,790,739 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 6,220 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 527 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 12,948.

1,014 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 241,995.

As many as 1,628 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 227,433.

Meanwhile, 20 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,614.

