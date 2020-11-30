Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1474 new cases, 1931 recoveries and 29 fatalities recorded on Monday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

Till date, 1,737,747 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,911 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 535 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 17,423.

1,474 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 233,452.

Meanwhile, 29 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the country’s COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,508.

