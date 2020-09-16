Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1539 new cases, 1068 recoveries, eight fatalities recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 single-day cases cross 1,500 for the first time, tally moves to 58,327
As of today, 872,274 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 10,494 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 7,820 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 16,242.
1,539 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 58,327.
Read Also: Record-high surge in single-day Covid-19 cases in Kathmandu valley, 737 infections reported Wednesday
As many as 1,068 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 41,706.
On Monday, eight more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 379.
Read More: Eight Covid-19 deaths take nationwide death-toll to 379 on Wednesday
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, stated that as per the decisions made by the cabinet public transportation, industries, hotels and restaurants, offices will resume services from Thursday. “This step had to be taken to give continuity to day-to-day lives halted due to the lockdown-inflicted closures and is in contrary on the account of rising cases which are being reported regularly.” Therefore, he urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precaution measures to ensure safety from the virus.
As of today, the country has witnessed 58,327 cases of the coronavirus infection while 41,706 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 379 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: South Korean actress Oh In-hye died in a hospital on September 14 after being found unconscious at her home. She was 36. According to The Korea Herald, Incheon Yeonsu Police on September 15 confirmed the death of the 36-year-old actress, who was hospitalised after being discovered in a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Should the members of the immensely popular K-pop band BTS be exempt from mandatory military service? South Korea’s Defence Minister nominee Suh Wook says that public consensus is needed before such a decision is made. According to The Korea Herald, Suh Wook said on September 14 that Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Himalayan Art Festival, which is a showcase of finest Nepali artwork through varied mediums, has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Himalayan Art Festival 2020 has been canceled due to Covid 19. Unfortunately, the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former Minister of Finance Yubaraj Khatiwada has been appointed the Chief Economic Advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The cabinet meeting held on Monday approved Khatiwada's name as the PM's advisor, government's interim spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali informed the media today. T Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal is all set to open for touristic activities such as trekking an mountaineering from October 17. The government made this decision along with other measures as steps towards further easing the ongoing pandemic-restrictions. A meeting of the cabinet held Monday took a decision to t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Many netizens took to social media today to extend gratitude to now-retired Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising, thus giving rise to the #ThankYouKulman trend. Ghising reached the end of his four-year tenure as the MD of the electricity authority yesterday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: In a bid to support youth public policy training in Nepal, United States Ambassador to Nepal, Randy W Berry inaugurated the Pre-Professional Parliamentary Support Program (PPSP) on Tuesday. In a press release issued by the US embassy, it stated that the PPSP is a first of its kind fell Read More...
KATHMANDU: A strong tremor was felt in various parts of the country at 5:19 am on Wednesday. According to the National Seismological Centre the earthquake was measured at ML 6.0. The NSC further added that the epicentre was somewhere around Ramche in Sindhupalchok. https://twitter.com/Nepal Read More...