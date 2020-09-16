Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1539 new cases, 1068 recoveries, eight fatalities recorded on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 872,274 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 10,494 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 7,820 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 16,242.

1,539 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 58,327.

As many as 1,068 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 41,706.

On Monday, eight more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 379.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, stated that as per the decisions made by the cabinet public transportation, industries, hotels and restaurants, offices will resume services from Thursday. “This step had to be taken to give continuity to day-to-day lives halted due to the lockdown-inflicted closures and is in contrary on the account of rising cases which are being reported regularly.” Therefore, he urged the public to not take the pandemic casually and adopt necessary precaution measures to ensure safety from the virus.

