Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1703 new cases, 1236 recoveries and 23 fatalities recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date, 1,710,460 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,460 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 601 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 17,237.
1,703 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 229,343.
As many as 1,236 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 209,435.
Meanwhile, 23 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,435.
