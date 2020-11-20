Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1945 new cases, 5364 recoveries and 22 fatalities recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
READ ALSO: Kathmandu Valley records 1107 new Covid-19 cases on Friday
Till date, 1,643,899 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,340 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 753 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 24,665.
1,945 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 216,965.
As many as 5,364 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 191,002.
Meanwhile, 22 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,298.
As of today, the country has witnessed 216,965 cases of the coronavirus infection while 191,002 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,298 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,229 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday Till date, 1,633,559 tes Read More...
MUMBAI: India recorded 45,576 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total infections to 8.96 million, data from the health ministry said on Thursday. The South Asian nation has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections, after the United States, but cases have been falling since hit Read More...
MADRID: A frustrated Lionel Messi said he is tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona after he was accused by Antoine Griezmann's former agent of making life difficult for the French striker at the La Liga club. Eric Olhats had accused Messi of having too much control at the club, say Read More...
LONDON: More than 56.24 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,348,720 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
KATHMANDU: After the celebration of Dashain and Tihar festivals in Nepal, the Hindu community in the Mithila region and other parts of the country are now engaged in celebration of Chhath, a festival dedicated to Sun God. People are observing festivities in compliance with the government issued C Read More...
LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him in charge until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The Spaniard has guided City to two Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup since his arrival Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration forwarded an anti-graft commitment letter to chief administrative officers of all 753 local levels, directing them to put their signature on it and send the signed copy back to the Local Level Administration Section Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 The mercury continues to dip throughout the country, including in Kathmandu valley. The minimum temperature in Kathmandu was 5.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature so far this winter. Yesterday, the lowest temperature in the valley was 6.0 degrees Celsius. Met Read More...