Nepal COVID-19 Update: 538 new cases, 76 recoveries, one death recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 186,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 271,584 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,995 PCR and 3,481 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 85,813 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 7,851 people are in isolation.
538 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 10,099. Of the newly infected, 448 are males and 90 females.
READ ALSO: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally enters five digits as 538 new cases surface on Tuesday
Two persons have been added to the red zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status.
In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 24.
READ MORE: Nepal’s death toll advances to 24 with death of a man in Surkhet
76 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,224.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged all public and private offices to adopt all necessary precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, he also informed that house owners in Kathmandu valley have been pressurising the renters to take PCR tests, and this has come to the ministry’s attention. Dr Gautam has made an appeal to the property owners to refrain from doing so and follow guidelines prescribed by the Ministry.
As of today, the country has witnessed 10,099 cases of the coronavirus infection while 2,224 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-four COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
BAJURA: Many coronavirus infected persons are wandering freely in a village in Bajura district. According to the locals, the infected persons have been venturing without restriction in the village areas after they were sent home from quarantine facility in Badimalika Municipality. As many as 4 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Online application for the fifth edition of the ICT Award 2020--a prestigious award in the information technology sector in Nepal--has officially begun, today. Issuing a press statement, the organisers said that awards will be given in eleven different categories, including two new cat Read More...
GAIGHAT: In a bid to support women's reproductive health during the extended lockdown, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today donated emergency disaster supply kits to the Udayapur District Hospital. With an objective of controlling unwanted pregnancy and making effective delivery o Read More...
DUBAI: World leaders must not politicize the coronavirus pandemic but unite to fight it, the head of the World Health Organization warned Monday, reminding all that the pandemic is still accelerating and producing record daily increases in infections. The comments by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, w Read More...
Kathmandu, June 22 Honestly speaking I am struggling getting this. The recent announcement that the World Bank has officially approved the Nepal Strategic Road Connectivity and Trade Improvement Project worth a whopping $450 million should be met with great excitement because of the great need Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool could be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday having turned the Premier League title race into a procession. They could yet go on and set a host of records too, including most wins, most points and biggest winning margin. It will go dow Read More...
BHAIRAHWA: Three persons lost their lives, one sustained injuries and four vehicles were damaged in a landslide at Sombare of Tansen Municipality-11 in Palpa district, on Monday. However, police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons. According to the in-charge of District Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals apiece as the hosts showed their impressive strength in depth, making eight changes but still crushing a woeful Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League at The Etihad stadium on Monday. The result leaves second-placed City Read More...