Nepal COVID-19 Update: 538 new cases, 76 recoveries, one death recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 186,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 271,584 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,995 PCR and 3,481 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 85,813 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 7,851 people are in isolation.

538 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 10,099. Of the newly infected, 448 are males and 90 females.

Two persons have been added to the red zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status.

In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection. The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 24.

76 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,224.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged all public and private offices to adopt all necessary precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, he also informed that house owners in Kathmandu valley have been pressurising the renters to take PCR tests, and this has come to the ministry’s attention. Dr Gautam has made an appeal to the property owners to refrain from doing so and follow guidelines prescribed by the Ministry.

As of today, the country has witnessed 10,099 cases of the coronavirus infection while 2,224 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-four COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

