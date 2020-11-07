Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 191,636 with 2,753 new cases on Saturday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 2,753 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 191,636.
Of the total infections, 1,077 are females and 1,676 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 1,512 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,294 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 141 and 77 cases respectively.
Likewise, 2,206 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 155,114 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 81 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 35,435.
Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,087.
According to the health ministry, 10,423 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,527,766 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 1,144 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Friday, 2,909 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 188,883.
Globally, over 49 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.2 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 35 million people have recovered from the disease while around 13 million cases are still active.
