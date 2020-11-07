Kathmandu valley records 1,512 additional Covid-19 cases on Saturday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A total of 1,512 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday.

Of the total infections, 625 are females and 887 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,294 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 141 and 77 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 15,455. Similarly, Lalitpur has 2,191 live infections while Bhaktapur has 1,216 active cases.

Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,087 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 191,636 with 2,753 new cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook