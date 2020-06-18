KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 671 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 7,848.
Of the newly infected, 591 are males and 80 females, the Ministry of Health and Population informed. In total, 7,229 males and 619 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
As of today, the infection has spread to 74 districts in the country.
The total cases of recovery have reached 1,186. Of the recovered persons, 1,072 are males while 114 females. In the last 24 hours, 19 persons have been discharged from health facilities following recovery.
Meanwhile, two COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed by the Ministry today, taking the total death-toll of the disease to 22.
On Wednesday, 586 additional cases of coronavirus transmission had been listed, taking the nationwide count to 7,177.
