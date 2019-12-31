Rape accused godman freed on bail

Himalayan News Service

Sunsari, December 30

Sunsari District Court today freed Krishnadas Giri, aka Siddhababa — who was arrested on the charge of raping one of his female followers, on bail of Rs 3 lakh.

After the trial hearing was completed at the district court, a single bench of district judge Radhakrishna Upreti issued an order releasing Siddhababa on bail. Giri was released after he posted a bail amount of Rs 3 lakh.

Six advocates on behalf of the defendant and eight advocates on behalf of the plaintiff had participated in the trial hearing that commenced yesterday and lasted till today.

Lawyers speaking on behalf of the woman had demanded a jail term of 10 years as there were adequate evidences to corroborate Giri’s involvement in the rape. Lawyers speaking on behalf of Giri, however, defended him saying a conspiracy was hatched to trap him.

District government attorney Gokul Bahadur Niraula, Anant Neupane, Anil Regmi, Nabaraj Bista and Renuka Rai had argued in favour of the victim.

Police had arrested rape accused Krishnadas Giri, popularly known as Siddhababa of Sunsari’s Chatara, from the ICU of Birat Nursing Home, Biratnagar, on December 2.

One of his female followers had registered a rape case against Siddhababa stating that she was called to his ashram and raped her on October 21.

