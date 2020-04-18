Settlement sealed after 11 Indians, one Nepali test positive for COVID-19 in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Udayapur District Administration Office has sealed off the settlement where 12 persons who tested positive for the coronavirus infection had been staying.



Eleven Indian nationals and one Nepali who had been staying in a mosque at Bhulke, Triyuga Municipality-3 in the district tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budhamagar at Udayapur District Police Office, they might have contracted coronavirus as they had taken part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi India last month.

The preliminary investigation shows that the Indian nationals had arrived in Nepal to take part in Izti, an Islamic religious function that was held in Jagar, Bodebarsain Municipality-5, Saptari district from February 15 to 17.

It has also been reported that the Indian nationals did not return home after that. They visited Morang, Sunsari, and Saptari districts before arriving in Bhulke, police informed.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for Province 1 government, Hikmat Karki, informed that 1,000 test kits and medical equipment will be sent to the area on a helicopter for conducting rapid diagnostic tests (RDT). It has been suspected that there could be others in the settlement comprising 40 to 50 households who might have contracted coronavirus after coming in contact with them.

Moreover, SP Budhamagar presumed that the Nepal Army personnel may have to undergo the RDT for COVID-19 as they stationed in a barrack located about 300 metres from the infected area.

Four other Nepalis who were in quarantine with those Indian national tested negative.

All testing positive have been admitted to the isolation ward in Biratnagar-based corona special health facility.

Meanwhile, three Indian nationals in Birgunj of Parsa district had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Likewise, another man from Parsa district who had also taken part in the same congregation also tested positive for the pandemic disease. He is undergoing treatment in Ambala, Haryana of India.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook