Country’s new map soon, says Aryal

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 28

Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal said a new map of the country would be issued soon.

Addressing a press conference organised here today, Minister Aryal said a technical committee formed to collect feedback on new map had furnished its recommendations. Preparations in this regard have reached the final stage and the technical team of the Survey Department is also in the committee, she added.

The minister said process to form a commission to resolve problems of unorganised settlements and landless squatters was at the final stage. The ministry has retrieved 284 bigha land registered in the names of individuals in different parts of the country.

On the occasion, Spokesperson for the ministry Janakraj Joshi said encroached land in Bara, Kalaiya, Rasuwa, Makawanpur, Bhojpur, Banke and Siraha were retrieved and registered in the name of the government. The ministry has been making preparation to bring Land Act (eighth amendment) Bill to form a committee for the protection of Guthi land and to formulate integrated land act to resolve problem of landless squatters.

Moreover, online service was being provided at 108 land revenue and survey offices for easy and smooth public service delivery and to maintain good governance. Lidar scanning technology has been introduced in the country for the first time to ensure accurate measurement of land. Land Use Act-2019 and National Land Policy-2018 were implemented to guarantee appropriate use of land. A total of 193 border pillars were erected at Nepal-India border and 890 pillars were repaired, according to the ministry.

A version of this article appears in print on February 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

