NCP co-chairs Oli and Dahal visit Prez Bhandari after secretariat meeting

KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal made their way to meet President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official residence, following the party’s secretariat meeting, this evening.

Motive behind visiting the President is still under speculation. The sudden meeting of the two co-chairs with the President has further added to the ongoing uncertainty that looms around the current political scenario of Nepal.

The ruling NCP had a secretariat meeting that lasted for about four hours, on Saturday.

It has been learnt that the meeting today decided to further continue discussions on clearing misunderstandings between conflicting factions within the party.

