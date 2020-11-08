Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 194,453 with 2,817 new cases on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,817 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 194,453.
Of the total infections, 1,166 are females and 1,651 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 1,533 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,294 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 162 and 77 cases respectively.
Likewise, 2,812 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 157,926 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 81 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 35,419.
Meanwhile, 21 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,108.
According to the health ministry, 12,241 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, 1,540,007 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 1,149 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Saturday, 2,753 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country which had taken the nationwide infection count to 191,636.
Globally, over 50 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.2 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 35 million people have recovered from the disease while around 13 million cases are still active.
